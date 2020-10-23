MLB News: Rays and Dodgers Tie the Series, Mookie Betts Breaks Records, the DH Sticks Around, and More!

We’ve got an exciting week of baseball over in MLB. The Rays and Dodgers are going right back at it tonight for Game 3 of the World Series just a few days after Tampa Bay tied up the series. Let’s jump into some of the news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

The Dodgers Mookie Betts did something no player before ever has in MLB history during Game 1. Betts stole two bases, scored two runs, and hit a homerun in the World Series. Up until this point, no player had ever done that before. Not to mention he won free tacos for all of America with that first stolen base, the second time that he’s done that in his career.

The Dodgers and Rays also happen to be in a prime position to do something big for their cities. The NBA/World Series titles have not gone to the same city since 1988 when the Dodgers and Lakers won. They could do that again this year, this time in the same month. The Rays could potentially bring home a title the same year as the Tampa Bay lightning did over in the NHL.

Major League Baseball is apparently considering moving away from the universal Designated Hitter in 2021. Once thought to have been a permanent change when it showed up this year, there is now talk of removing it. The Player’s Union and the league would still need to talk it through, but it at least now remains a possibility that the DH will not be across the National League.

After the National League Championship Series in which the Dodgers overcame a 3-1 deficit, Corey Seager was named the Most Valuable Player. Seager went off it in the series, launching 5 homeruns and drive in 11 runs en route to the historic comeback.

MLB inveiled their 2020 Rawlings Gold Glove Finalists earlier this week, and it’s sort of a strange class. This year was based entirely on analytics rather than the usual coach/managerial vote since managers haven’t been able to see players around the league this year. Yadier Molina was NOT a nomination, and he was pretty angry about it in his social media posts.

Charlie Morton will go for the Rays tonight in Game 3 of the World Series, and that will be the storyline to watch. Not only has Morton been great, but he was also a part of that 2017 Astros World Series team that cheated the Dodgers out of a title. While the past is often just the past with these big leaguers, it should make for some interesting television.

Social News

Former Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill talked about the Cy Young Award winner for the 2020 season. Richie is a big fan of his former teammate Kenta Maeda, and would like to see him take home the honors this year.

Cy Young watch 👀 Check out why Rich Hill thinks @Twins' no. 1 starting pitcher Kenta Maeda will be this year's Cy Young award winner with @GlendonRusch on this clip of #RuschHour. pic.twitter.com/cPA0jI4KIK — BetAmerica 💵 (@BetAmerica) October 22, 2020

Remember that speed we were talking about from Mookie Betts? It was on full display in Game 1 of the World Series.

The speed of Mookie Betts is just too much for the Rays tonight. Here's a detailed breakdown of him scoring on the ground ball with the infield in: pic.twitter.com/CevaATu8xk — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2020

There haven’t been many walk-off homeruns in World Series history, but the most unlikely one happened on this day 15 years ago. Scott Podsednik homered in Game 2 of the World Series over the Astros en route to their title.

There have been 16 walk-off homers in #WorldSeries history. The most unlikely one happened OTD in 2005 when Scott Podsednik, who had zero homers in 507 regular season at-bats, won Game 2 of the Fall Classic. pic.twitter.com/YuUKhBRN1Y — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) October 23, 2020

And finally, he hyped. Game 3 is just around the corner!