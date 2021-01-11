NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles Fire Head Coach Doug Pederson

Let’s be real, being a fan of the Eagles hasn’t been very enjoyable since they won the Super Bowl in 2018. Finishing up the season with a record of 4-11, the Eagles finished in last place in the worst division in the entire NFL.

That blame can be put on a lot of different people and circumstances, but Head Coach Doug Pederson shouldered a lot. So much so that the Eagles announced this afternoon that they would be parting ways with Pederson after 5 years with the team.

Pederson delivered the franchise’s first and only Super Bowl just a few years ago, but that was not enough to save him following the 2020 season. Pederson was supposed to remain with the team despite a terrible season, but meetings with owner Jeffrey Lurie led to the firing. Lurie was not completely convinced that Pederson has a clear path to success for the future of the team.

One of the main issues, according to sources, was navigating the Carson Wentz issue as well as one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Pederson was pushing for passing game coordinator Press Taylor to be promoted to offensive coordinator rather than bringing in an established name in the league.

Pederson was originally involved in conversations to trade him to the Jets in a very rare Head Coach transaction. That clearly was not an option with the Eagles cutting him loose today. Luckily for Philadelphia, there are plenty of head coaching options available around the league due to firings.