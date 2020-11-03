NFL News: Trade Deadline Moves, COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc in Green Bay, and More!

It’s going to be a pretty wild week in the NFL with the trade deadline looming on Tuesday and COVID-19 causing plenty of issues with rosters. The Green Bay Packers are facing the possibility of not having any healthy running backs, and have also expressed interest in acquiring a star wide receiver. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

The Detroit Lions are going to be without another big name for a large chunk of the season. The team placed Defensive End Trey Flowers on Injured Reserve and joins Kenny Golladay who went down with a serious hip injury.

The San Francisco 49ers cannot seem to catch a break in the 2020 portion o fhte season. San Francisco is going to be without Tight End George Kittle for 8 weeks with a broken bone in his foot after losing several key players early in the year. The 49ers now have over $80 in cap money sitting on Injured Reserve after an incredibly rough start to the season.

As part of the 49ers breakdown, they are going to be sending Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints. In exchange, San Francisco will be getting a conditional 5th-round pick and LB Kiko Alonso as compensation.

The Patriots’ unfortunate season continues. New England will be without Wide receiver Julian Edelman after he underwent a precautionary knee procedure earlier last week. Edelman is expected to be sidelined for “some period of time”, likely meaning the majority of the season at this point.

The Seattle Seahawks are sending offensive lineman BJ Finney and a 7th round pick to the Bengals in exchange for Defensive End Carlos Dunlap. Dunlap figures to help shore up a defense desperately in need of run-stopping power.

Andy Dalton is another guy that can’t seem to catch a break in 2020. After being knocked out of the game by a hit to the head, Dalton will have to miss another game for the Cowboys. Dallas placed the QB on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, taking him out of Sunday’s game.

The Packers are another team dealing with pretty drastic COVID-19 issues. Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon were both placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday and are both out on Thursday against San Francisco as a result. Green Bay’s lone running backs are Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin, one of whom was added to the practice squad on Monday afternoon.

The Jaguars will turn to rookie Jake Luton to make the start Sunday against the Houston Texans. With Gardner Minshew out, the sixth-round pick will get the start over veteran Mike Glennon.

Social News

The Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr posted a message to fans after suffering a season-ending knee injury last week. OBJ will be back eventually, and hopefully better than ever.

"be back soon" OBJ posted about his comeback. pic.twitter.com/lwFUEtFh1K — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 30, 2020

When Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski connected for their 93rd touchdown, they broke the tie with Steve Youg and Jerry Rice for the 2nd most by a QB-receiver combo in NFL history.

Brady ➡️ Gronk for 93 TDs and counting 🙌 The duo breaks a tie with Steve Young and Jerry Rice for the 2nd-most by a QB-receiver combo in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/sObbkQ5rCl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 3, 2020

And finally, Russell Wilson is joining some elite company becoming 1 of 3 QBs in history to throw for 250+ touchdowns in their first 9 seasons. He joined Peyton Manning and Dan Marino as the only ones to reach that historic mark.

.@DangeRussWilson joins @DanMarino and Peyton Manning as the only QBs in NFL history to throw for 250+ touchdowns in their first nine seasons 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JY7SXtO35L — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 3, 2020