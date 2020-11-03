NFL News: Trade Deadline Moves, COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc in Green Bay, and More!

It’s going to be a pretty wild week in the NFL with the trade deadline looming on Tuesday and COVID-19 causing plenty of issues with rosters. The Green Bay Packers are facing the possibility of not having any healthy running backs, and have also expressed interest in acquiring a star wide receiver. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week!
Top News This Week
- The Detroit Lions are going to be without another big name for a large chunk of the season. The team placed Defensive End Trey Flowers on Injured Reserve and joins Kenny Golladay who went down with a serious hip injury.
- The San Francisco 49ers cannot seem to catch a break in the 2020 portion o fhte season. San Francisco is going to be without Tight End George Kittle for 8 weeks with a broken bone in his foot after losing several key players early in the year. The 49ers now have over $80 in cap money sitting on Injured Reserve after an incredibly rough start to the season.
- As part of the 49ers breakdown, they are going to be sending Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints. In exchange, San Francisco will be getting a conditional 5th-round pick and LB Kiko Alonso as compensation.
- The Patriots’ unfortunate season continues. New England will be without Wide receiver Julian Edelman after he underwent a precautionary knee procedure earlier last week. Edelman is expected to be sidelined for “some period of time”, likely meaning the majority of the season at this point.
- The Seattle Seahawks are sending offensive lineman BJ Finney and a 7th round pick to the Bengals in exchange for Defensive End Carlos Dunlap. Dunlap figures to help shore up a defense desperately in need of run-stopping power.
- Andy Dalton is another guy that can’t seem to catch a break in 2020. After being knocked out of the game by a hit to the head, Dalton will have to miss another game for the Cowboys. Dallas placed the QB on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, taking him out of Sunday’s game.
- The Packers are another team dealing with pretty drastic COVID-19 issues. Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon were both placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday and are both out on Thursday against San Francisco as a result. Green Bay’s lone running backs are Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin, one of whom was added to the practice squad on Monday afternoon.
- The Jaguars will turn to rookie Jake Luton to make the start Sunday against the Houston Texans. With Gardner Minshew out, the sixth-round pick will get the start over veteran Mike Glennon.
Social News
The Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr posted a message to fans after suffering a season-ending knee injury last week. OBJ will be back eventually, and hopefully better than ever.
"be back soon"
OBJ posted about his comeback. pic.twitter.com/lwFUEtFh1K
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 30, 2020
When Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski connected for their 93rd touchdown, they broke the tie with Steve Youg and Jerry Rice for the 2nd most by a QB-receiver combo in NFL history.
Brady ➡️ Gronk for 93 TDs and counting 🙌
The duo breaks a tie with Steve Young and Jerry Rice for the 2nd-most by a QB-receiver combo in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/sObbkQ5rCl
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 3, 2020
And finally, Russell Wilson is joining some elite company becoming 1 of 3 QBs in history to throw for 250+ touchdowns in their first 9 seasons. He joined Peyton Manning and Dan Marino as the only ones to reach that historic mark.
.@DangeRussWilson joins @DanMarino and Peyton Manning as the only QBs in NFL history to throw for 250+ touchdowns in their first nine seasons 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JY7SXtO35L
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 3, 2020
