There will be no Super Bowl redemption for the Los Angeles Rams this year. In a highly contested Saturday night matchup with division rival San Francisco, the Rams fell 34-31 on a last-second field goal from 49ers kicker Robbie Gould.

The field goal put the Rams’ record at 8-7 and officially eliminated them from playoff contention.

Despite their best efforts, the Rams couldn’t seem to avoid the infamous Super Bowl hangover. They join the Carolina Panthers as the two teams in the past decade to not make the playoffs following a Super Bowl loss.

They tried fixing their pass defense by trading for Jalen Ramsey, one of the best corners in the league. He’s struggled as a Ram though, getting one interception and 50 tackles, both career lows. It was also the first time in Ramsey’s career not having any tackles for loss.

According to NFL.com’s Mike Silver, many expect there to be a major shakeup among Sean McVay’s coaching staff, maybe including defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. Silver also speculated that the team may move some key players as they look to build around Jared Goff and Aaron Donald.

“I’m proud of the way we battled and fought, but I’m sick that we didn’t come out with the result, and I’m sick that we won’t be in the postseason,” McVay told Silver, shaking his head twice for emphasis. “Our season will end next week, and it’s a sickening feeling — and one that will drive me… Every. Single. Freaking. Day… until next season arrives, and we finally get to come out and take another swing.”