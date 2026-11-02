Real Madrid growing confident on Manchester United teen JJ Gabriel; transfer roundup

Real Madrid are increasingly confident they can sign Manchester United teenager JJ Gabriel, according to TEAMtalk. The 16-year-old has been absent from United since requesting to leave in September and asking for his registration to be cancelled. Attempts to retain him at Old Trafford have so far been unsuccessful, and both Real Madrid and Barcelona have long been viewed as the primary suitors, with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund also monitoring the situation, TEAMtalk adds.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs tracking Villarreal and USMNT right-back Alex Freeman, Football Insider reports. The 22-year-old drew attention with a strong 2026 campaign and was a regular for his club under Mauricio Pochettino at the FIFA World Cup. Spurs are understood to be seeking cover at right-back amid uncertainty over Pedro Porro’s future despite the defender signing a contract extension in the summer.

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde has accepted that increased playing time may require a move away from the club, according to Mundo Deportivo. Manchester United and other English sides have shown interest, while Manchester City and Bayern Munich were linked in the summer before Bayern opted for Nathaniel Brown. Balde has yet to start a match for Barcelona this season, with João Cancelo and Xavi Espírtu ahead of him in the pecking order, Mundo Deportivo reports.

Real Madrid are also monitoring Como centre-back Jacobo Ramón as a potential successor to Antonio Rüdiger, AS reports. The club has not made a final decision and continues to watch several options, including Como teammate Nico Paz, Napoli’s Rafa Marín and Liverpool winger Víctor Muñoz, with any decisions expected to be postponed until the spring, AS adds.

Monaco and USMNT striker Folarin Balogun has been flagged to a group of Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Everton, Leeds United, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, according to TEAMtalk. Juventus have also been approached as Balogun’s representatives assess interest from potential destinations. Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta remains on United’s radar as an alternative leading into the January window, TEAMtalk says.

Additional links in the market include Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck and Nottingham Forest’s Murillo among centre-back targets for Liverpool (Caught Offside), Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen as a possible Real Madrid option (Fichajes), Tottenham interest in Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White with Forest confident of keeping him (Football Insider), Lecce’s intent to retain Tiago Gabriel (Nicolo Schira) and Al-Ittihad targeting RB Leipzig defender Abdoul Koné (Footmercato).