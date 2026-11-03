Real Madrid monitoring Arsenal left back Riccardo Calafiori

Real Madrid have placed Arsenal left back Riccardo Calafiori on their radar as a primary target to strengthen the position, according to TEAMtalk. The report says Los Blancos have made initial inquiries with a view to a potential summer 2027 move.

Any approach for the defender would carry a significant price tag, with TEAMtalk adding that a substantial transfer fee would be required to convince Arsenal to part with him.

Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are among clubs exploring a January move for AFC Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi, The Mirror reports. Bournemouth are reportedly reluctant to sell the 20-year-old mid-season, while Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is also monitoring Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz for attacking reinforcement.

Manchester United scouted Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy during the Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich, TEAMtalk reports. Guirassy scored his eighth goal of the season in the 2-2 draw, and United are said to be keeping tabs on Dortmund teammates Jobe Bellingham, Felix Nmecha and Daniel Svensson.

Barcelona and Brighton & Hove Albion have both shown interest in Estoril defender Jordan Arnolin, according to Record. The 18-year-old Portuguese youth international has attracted attention for his defensive versatility and capacity to operate in midfield.

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is widely expected to leave Selhurst Park next summer, Football Insider reports, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United among the clubs tracking the 22-year-old. The outlet adds that any deal is likely to cost around £80 million.