Arsenal end Anfield hoodoo with 1-0 win over Liverpool

Arsenal secured a 1-0 victory at Anfield on Sunday, with Kai Havertz scoring inside 17 minutes from Declan Rice’s cross to give the visitors a lead that proved decisive, according to the match report. The result marked Arsenal’s first win at Liverpool’s home ground since September 2012, moved Mikel Arteta’s side to the top of the Premier League table and left them three points clear of second-place Manchester City.

Liverpool responded after falling behind and were left frustrated by a decision not to award a penalty when Jurriën Timber grabbed Alexander Isak’s shirt inside the area, the report said. The Reds also came close late in the first half when Alexis Mac Allister nodded over from a dangerous Milos Kerkez delivery, while Arsenal had a chance to double their lead when Christos Tzolis saw a low effort tipped around the post by goalkeeper Alisson.

The match report noted that a stray pass from Alisson started the sequence that led to Havertz’s goal. Arsenal defended with sustained intensity, restricting Liverpool in the second half and absorbing spells of pressure. Bruno Guimarães’s early block in his own penalty area was highlighted as evidence of Arsenal’s commitment to defending, and Arteta’s decision to replace Guimarães with the more attack-minded Myles Lewis-Skelly on 62 minutes was cited as a bold tactical move.

The victory also ended Liverpool’s five-game winning run in all competitions, according to the report. The account placed the result in historical context, recalling Arsenal’s previous heavy defeats at Anfield in recent years and the 83rd-minute loss to Dominik Szoboszlai last season, and noted that only Manchester City’s ground remains where Arteta has played and not won.

Reporters emphasized Arsenal’s defensive resilience as a defining feature of the win, arguing that the team’s tenacity and concentration were central to securing three points at a venue where they had struggled for more than a decade.