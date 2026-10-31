United’s 2-0 loss at Chelsea plunges club into Premier League relegation fight

Manchester United slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea as Lisandro Martínez was sent off, a result that extended a run of four losses in five games and left the club confronting a Premier League relegation battle whatever the managerial outcome.

The managerial picture remains unclear. Michael Carrick appears unlikely to be a long-term solution, but United’s hierarchy have, according to ESPN, delayed appointing a replacement and may allow him to continue as a caretaker. Sources told ESPN the decision-makers adopted a “collective view to give them [Carrick and the players] a chance to turn it around.” The committee reportedly bypassed available candidates including Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte, Kieran McKenna and Julian Nagelsmann.

Form and results underline the urgency. United have gone nine games without a win in all competitions and are four defeats from five matches; if they fail to beat Roma in the Champions League it would equal their joint-worst run of results in 75 years, according to ESPN. In the Premier League they have seven points from nine matches — an average of 0.77 points per game — which projects to about 29.3 points over a 38-game season, below the 30-point threshold that no team has survived. Nottingham Forest’s 32 points in 2023-24 was the lowest survival total last season, and United sit 14 points behind Manchester City.

The match at Stamford Bridge offered chances United did not take. Amad Diallo spurned three clear first-half opportunities and Bruno Fernandes missed another sizable chance. Chelsea broke the deadlock four minutes into the second half when Morgan Rogers ran through a defensive gap attributed to Harry Maguire and Martínez.

Martínez then conceded a penalty with a foul on Wesley Fofana; Cole Palmer converted and Martínez received a second yellow, leaving United with 10 men for the final 28 minutes. Carrick ignored Martínez as he left the pitch, which runs counter to the manager’s recent claim that everyone at the club is “together,” according to ESPN. ESPN described United as a squad in disarray under an inexperienced manager, leaving Premier League survival an increasingly real concern.