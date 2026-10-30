Pulisic signs new AC Milan deal through 2031 as club seeks stability

Christian Pulisic has signed a new contract with AC Milan, a deal announced Friday ahead of the city derby with Inter Milan and shortly after the two clubs announced a record stadium naming-rights agreement. The contract runs through June 2031, and sources indicated the U.S. international will receive a sizable raise.

Pulisic arrived in Europe as a 16-year-old at Borussia Dortmund in 2014 and has experienced high and low moments since, including winning the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea and a disappointing run with the U.S. men’s national team at last summer’s World Cup.

According to ESPN, Milan view Pulisic as a player who can both drop into pockets of space to act as a playmaker and receive passes over the top to stretch defenses as a winger. Sources told ESPN that manager Ruben Amorim values the dynamic attacking role Pulisic provides within his wingback system.

The report also noted the importance of managerial confidence to Pulisic’s performance, pointing to struggles under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea and a revitalization under Stefano Pioli at Milan. Milan have reportedly been cautious about Pulisic’s minutes this season as they avoid rushing his recovery from the leg injury sustained at the World Cup.

Pulisic’s decision to extend his stay keeps him at one of Europe’s established clubs, though ESPN’s report framed Milan as a team still trying to reclaim past heights. The Rossoneri have captured the Serie A title once in the past 15 years and last won the Champions League nearly two decades ago. Milan failed to qualify for the Champions League this season and will compete in the UEFA Europa League after missing European competition following the 2024-25 campaign.

The report also placed Italian club and national fortunes in context, noting the national team’s failure to reach the past three World Cups and citing Inter Milan’s recent European runs as one of the few bright spots for Serie A. The piece referenced ongoing efforts by CEO Gerry Cardinale to restore Milan’s standing.