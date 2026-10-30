NWSL GMs say tensions with U.S. Soccer persist over USWNT player control

Several general managers of NWSL teams told ESPN they believe U.S. Soccer is not collaborating enough with clubs on player management, creating tension around international windows and player availability, according to ESPN.

U.S. Soccer helped found the NWSL in 2013 and directly paid U.S. women’s national team player salaries to help the league become sustainable. That arrangement ended after the 2020 season, and the league became independent with USWNT players moving to contracts paid by the NWSL and its teams, ESPN reported.

The comments to ESPN were made as part of the outlet’s annual NWSL GM survey and followed a recent dispute over release of players for the U20 World Cup. The tournament fell outside an official FIFA window, so clubs were not obliged to release players. Several age-eligible players were not released for the U20 roster, and U20 coach Vicky Jepson called the absences ‘upsetting,’ according to ESPN. Senior coach Emma Hayes told ESPN she was ‘massively worried’ and was ‘sending a warning sign’ about long-term development if players miss such tournaments.

GMs described a lingering expectation that clubs must yield to the federation. One GM said clubs are expected ‘to bend over for the federation whenever and at whatever cost,’ while another called for a ‘cultural shift’ to give clubs more respect in decision-making. A third GM said the way the conversations unfolded ‘dented the relationship’ and was ‘not a collaboration, at all,’ ESPN reported. Still, some GMs praised Hayes for being ‘supportive’ and said relations have been positive under her, and one GM argued clubs have a responsibility to develop players by allowing them to play in World Cups.

Executives told ESPN that all parties agree FIFA is the only entity that can resolve availability issues tied to non‑window tournaments. The U20 dispute was cited as part of broader frustrations, and clubs cited other examples, including the North Carolina Courage not releasing midfielder Erica Meg Parkinson to England for the U20 World Cup, according to ESPN.