Jeremiah Smith emerges as a rare No. 1 pick–caliber wide receiver

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has emerged as a prospect with the physical profile and production that could push a wideout into consideration for the top pick — a spot held over the last three decades almost exclusively by quarterbacks, edge rushers and offensive tackles, according to ESPN. The 6-foot-4, 222-pound junior has been a factor since arriving in Columbus as a true freshman in 2024 and is enjoying his best season in 2026.

Through seven games this season, Smith has 52 catches (tied for 10th in the FBS) for 984 yards (second in the FBS) and 12 touchdowns (also second), while averaging 18.9 yards per reception, per ESPN. He has 15 contested catches — tied for second nationally — and has dropped the ball only once this year and six times across his three-year career, ESPN reports.

Smith broke out immediately in 2024, leading the Buckeyes with 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman. He did so while sharing a receiver room that included future first-round picks such as Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate. Ohio State has produced six first-round wide receivers in the past six drafts: Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson (2021), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2023), Marvin Harrison Jr. (2024), Emeka Egbuka (No. 19, 2025) and Carnell Tate (No. 4, 2026), according to ESPN.

Scouts and draft analysts point to Smith’s rare blend of size, speed and power. ESPN notes he combines the movement and change-of-direction ability of a smaller receiver with the physicality expected at his size, and that he consistently makes contested plays downfield. NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid told ESPN he entered the 2026 season ranking Smith as his top overall player.

Smith has already rewritten Ohio State’s career receiving records for catches, yards and touchdowns, ESPN reports. Winning national honors such as the Biletnikoff Award and contending for the Heisman — no wide receiver has won the Heisman since DeVonta Smith in 2020 — would further enhance his case, according to ESPN.