Bears at Seahawks: TV, streaming and Monday Night Football details

The Chicago Bears visit the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 of the NFL season.

The game airs at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, according to ESPN.

Monday Night Football with Eli and Peyton Manning will be carried on ESPN2, according to ESPN.

Fans can watch through the ESPN App and the NFL streaming hub, according to ESPN.

ESPN and Apple Music will collaborate on music curation for ‘Monday Night Football’ games throughout the 2026 NFL season, according to ESPN. The schedule also lists Week 13: Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks and Week 15: New England Patriots at Chiefs, according to ESPN.