Panthers fire Ejiro Evero, hand defense to Todd Wash with 10 games left

The Carolina Panthers (3-4) moved in a new direction on defense after firing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Friday following a 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The unit is 23rd in the league through seven games and ranks third-worst against the run; under Evero the defense finished 30th in scoring defense, 28th in pass rush win rate and last in rushing defense.

Carolina will turn play-calling duties over to interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash for the remainder of the season. Wash served as defensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2016 to 2020 and oversaw the NFL’s No. 2 defense in 2017, helping guide Jacksonville to the AFC Championship Game under coach Doug Marrone.

Wash has prior ties to coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan, as the trio worked together with the Seattle Seahawks from 2011-12. He also has experience with hybrid fronts that mix odd- and even-front tendencies and use four- and three-man front groups. Given the midseason change, Wash may lean on Evero’s scheme initially but could adjust fronts and game plans in the weeks ahead.

The Panthers have personnel with scheme versatility up front and at linebacker, including defensive linemen Derrick Brown, Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton, outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips, Patrick Jones II and Princely Umanmielen, and inside linebackers Devin Lloyd and Bobby Okereke.

Carolina has also been hampered by injuries in the secondary. The team was down to its fifth- and sixth-listed corners against Green Bay, with practice-squad elevation Marco Wilson starting opposite rookie Will Lee III, who left with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Chau Smith-Wade. Starters Jaycee Horn (quad) and Mike Jackson (groin) have been on injured reserve for the minimum four games and are eligible to return; according to coach Dave Canales, the pair is making good progress with rehab. Jaelan Phillips has missed two games with a hamstring issue and “should return eventually,” and Bobby Brown, held out with a hand injury at Green Bay, “should also be able to return in the weeks ahead.”

The Panthers have 10 games remaining, beginning Nov. 8 against the visiting Denver Broncos. The coordinator change gives Carolina an opportunity to adjust defensively as it enters the midway point of Canales’ third season.