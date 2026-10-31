NHL players and teammates show off Halloween costumes

Teams and players across the NHL marked Halloween with team events and a wide array of costumes. Across the league, dubbed the “National Halloween League” in the report, club parties featured a mix of pop-culture references and ongoing personal traditions.

Boston Bruins winger JJ Peterka adopted a recognizable comedy role, dressing as King Julien from the Madagascar series. His choice joined a range of roster-level efforts intended to highlight the holiday at team gatherings.

St. Louis Blues winger Jake Neighbours continued a familiar pattern by appearing in a hot-dog costume, a look the report indicated has been part of his Halloween routine. The costume underscored the lighter, clubhouse-side aspects of the league’s seasonal celebrations.

New York Rangers teammates Adam Fox and Alexis Lafrenière coordinated with their partners on Jersey Shore–themed outfits. Those paired looks were among several examples of players and their families or significant others participating in team festivities.

The coverage also noted figures from other sports and clubs. Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg was described as looking menacing in a Michael Myers costume from the Halloween franchise. The report additionally listed the Detroit Lions, Trinity Rodman, the San Jose Sharks and C.D. Guadalajara among other names tied to Halloween coverage, reflecting the broader, cross-sport interest in the holiday.