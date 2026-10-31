Halloween 2026: Top athlete costumes from across the sports world

Athletes across multiple sports leaned into Halloween with a wide range of creative looks, and there was “no shortage of creative costumes,” according to ESPN.

Across the NHL — playfully labeled the “National Halloween League” — several teams staged Halloween parties. Boston Bruins winger JJ Peterka turned up as King Julien from Madagascar, while St. Louis Blues winger Jake Neighbours kept a tradition of dressing as a hot dog, according to ESPN.

New York Rangers teammates Adam Fox and Alexis Lafrenière attended with their partners in Jersey Shore–inspired outfits, according to ESPN.

Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg drew particular attention, appearing menacing as Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise and earning mention as one of the best-dressed, according to ESPN.

Other individuals and organizations listed among Halloween participants included Trinity Rodman, the Detroit Lions, and teams such as the San Jose Sharks and C.D. Guadalajara, according to ESPN.