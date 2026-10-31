Halloween 2026: Notable athlete costumes from across the sports world

Athletes across the sports world marked Halloween with a wide range of costumes, and there was no shortage of creativity. Across the NHL — playfully referred to as the “National Halloween League” — respective teams held Halloween parties and shared their looks, according to reports.

Boston Bruins winger JJ Peterka embraced the animated side of the holiday, dressing as King Julien from the “Madagascar” series, according to reports.

St. Louis Blues winger Jake Neighbours stuck with a familiar bit, continuing his tradition of dressing as a hot dog, according to reports.

New York Rangers teammates Adam Fox and Alexis Lafrenière, joined by their respective partners, opted for “Jersey Shore”-themed looks, according to reports. Coverage highlighted those team-centered ensembles alongside individual efforts.

Arguably the best dressed was Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who portrayed Michael Myers from the “Halloween” franchise and was described as looking menacing, according to reports.

Other names and organizations noted for Halloween participation included Trinity Rodman, the Detroit Lions, the San Jose Sharks and C.D. Guadalajara, according to reports. The assortment of costumes offered a cross-sport snapshot of how athletes celebrated the spooky season.