Kevin Durant Reflects on Eight Seasons With the Oklahoma City Thunder

Kevin Durant discussed his eight seasons in Oklahoma City and his ongoing ties to the franchise in an exclusive interview with ESPN’s David Seronick for the E60 documentary The Oklahoma Standard. Durant, a 19-year veteran now in his second season with the Houston Rockets, was selected second overall in the 2007 draft by the Seattle SuperSonics and arrived in Oklahoma City in July 2008 at age 19.

Durant was the centerpiece of a young Thunder team that reached the NBA Finals in its fourth season in Oklahoma. The 2012 Finals matchup with the Miami Heat ended in defeat, and that appearance remained the only Finals trip for the Thunder in Oklahoma City. The core of Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden — all future NBA MVPs — eventually moved on from the franchise.

Durant left Oklahoma City in 2016 to join the Golden State Warriors, where he won consecutive NBA championships and was named Finals MVP. Years after that core departed, the Thunder captured the franchise’s first championship in 2025 and entered a position to contend for the foreseeable future.

Asked about his feelings for the city, Durant told ESPN he is grateful to be an alumnus of the Thunder and to have helped launch the franchise with his teammates. He said the team remains difficult to play against, but added that he retains a soft spot for the state. Durant’s 2016 departure drew acrimony from some fans, and his return to Oklahoma City has at times been greeted with boos.

Durant recalled arriving in Oklahoma City to an enthusiastic reception, saying the region embraced the team and that the crowd energy was unlike other arenas. He described the franchise’s early connection to the community as especially meaningful after team leaders, including general manager Sam Presti, introduced players to the state’s history and took them to the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. The Rockets and Thunder meet Oct. 31 in their first game of the season.