NWSL Decision Day: Shield, final playoff spot and hosting all undecided

Sunday’s NWSL Decision Day will determine the 2026 NWSL Shield and the final postseason berth as eight matches kick off simultaneously at 5 p.m. ET on the ESPN family of networks, with ESPN2 carrying a whip‑around show and live standings, according to ESPN.

Gotham FC (17-5-7, 58 points) can clinch its first NWSL Shield with a win or a draw at home against the Utah Royals, ESPN reports. San Diego Wave (17-8-4, 55 points) is the only other club that can overtake Gotham; the Wave must beat Bay FC and hope Gotham loses, which would leave the sides level on points and turn goal difference — currently +14 for Gotham and +13 for San Diego — in San Diego’s favor.

The Shield has eluded Gotham despite recent postseason success. San Diego previously won the NWSL Shield in 2023, while Gotham captured NWSL titles in 2023 and 2025 and also won the Concacaf W Champions Cup and qualified for the Club World Cup in 2025. Gotham has also dealt with injuries late in the season, with midfielders Rose Lavelle and Jaedyn Shaw sidelined with minor issues and defenders Emily Sonnett and Bruninha and forward Jordynn Dudley on the season-ending injury list, according to ESPN.

The race for the final playoff berth is similarly tight. Seattle sits eighth with 44 points, North Carolina has 42 and Denver 41. Seattle will clinch a postseason spot with a victory over Orlando; a draw would suffice if North Carolina loses to Denver, per ESPN. Midfielder Jess Fishlock, who announced she will retire after the season, is the only player still with her original team from the NWSL’s 2013 inaugural season.

According to ESPN, a draw between North Carolina and Denver would eliminate both teams and secure Seattle’s place. North Carolina can advance with a win plus Seattle failing to beat Orlando: a Courage victory and a Seattle loss would put North Carolina into eighth on points, while a Courage win coupled with a Seattle draw would leave both teams tied at 45 but give North Carolina the tiebreaker via superior goal difference. Denver’s only path is a win combined with a Seattle loss, which would tie Denver and Seattle on 44 points and send Denver through on goal difference.