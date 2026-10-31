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Athletes’ Halloween costumes: Top looks from across the sports world

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Across the sports world, athletes embraced Halloween with a wide array of costumes, according to the source. The report noted teams and players from several leagues staged parties and photo-ready looks for the holiday.

In the NHL — playfully dubbed the “National Halloween League” in the piece — Boston Bruins winger JJ Peterka dressed as King Julien from the Madagascar series, while St. Louis Blues winger Jake Neighbours kept up his tradition of dressing as a hot dog, according to the source.

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox and forward Alexis Lafrenière coordinated “Jersey Shore”-themed outfits along with their respective partners, the report said. The story singled out Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg as arguably the best dressed, portraying Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise.

The piece also listed other names and clubs involved in Halloween celebrations, including the San Jose Sharks and C.D. Guadalajara, and referenced the Detroit Lions and Trinity Rodman among additional entries, according to the source. No further costume details were provided for those listings.

Overall, the report described no shortage of creativity across team events and individual posts as athletes marked the holiday, with a mix of pop-culture homages and playful traditions highlighted throughout the coverage, according to the source.

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