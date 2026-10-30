MLB 2026-27 hot stove tracker: free agents, trades and key dates

The 2026-27 MLB hot stove heated up just days after the Milwaukee Brewers celebrated the franchise’s first World Series championship, according to getmoresports’ tracker. Attention this winter is centered on two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, who is the most closely watched free agent on the market.

Skubal is not the only notable figure available in free agency. Freddy Peralta, Randy Arozarena, Seiya Suzuki and Michael King are among the other prominent names listed as free agents to monitor, according to the tracker.

Early notable transactions were recorded on Oct. 29. The Atlanta Braves exercised contract options on Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies. The Seattle Mariners exercised the option on Andrés Muñoz and declined the options on Victor Robles and Bryce Miller, according to the tracker.

Several key offseason dates have been highlighted for clubs and players. Oct. 29 marks the day players become free agents and trades open for players on 40-man rosters. Nov. 2 is the deadline to exercise contract options and to extend qualifying offers; at 5 p.m. ET on Nov. 2 MLB free agents may begin signing with other teams. The general manager meetings are Nov. 10-12 and the owners meetings are Nov. 17-19. The non-tender deadline falls on Nov. 20, and the current collective bargaining agreement is set to expire on Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET, according to the tracker.

The tracker presents a running list of notable transactions and updates through the offseason, with additional coverage available on topics such as best fits for top free agents and the latest on Tarik Skubal, according to getmoresports’ tracker.