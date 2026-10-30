Man United weigh January move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United are among the clubs considering a January move for Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to The Athletic. The 29-year-old is one of several forwards being monitored by the Red Devils as they plan to add attacking reinforcements in the winter window.

Leeds are reportedly keen to retain Calvert-Lewin and could offer the striker a new contract at Elland Road, The Athletic adds. Calvert-Lewin has contributed four goals in eight Premier League appearances so far this season.

Separately, Liverpool have contacted representatives of Real Madrid right back Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of a potential January approach, Cadena Ser reports. The Reds are reportedly considering an initial loan for the 28-year-old as manager Andoni Iraola looks to bolster fullback options, while Real Madrid could pursue Tottenham’s Pedro Porro as a possible replacement. Alexander-Arnold has struggled for regular minutes at the Bernabéu this season, with Federico Valverde starting in his place in Real’s 2-1 win at Barcelona.

Other reported links include Chelsea winger Estêvão attracting interest from multiple clubs, with Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool among those said to be monitoring the 19-year-old, according to the Daily Mail and The Sun. TEAMtalk reports that Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are tracking Borussia Dortmund youth winger Mathis Albert, with City reportedly leading the chase and a €20 million offer potentially enough to secure his transfer. TEAMtalk also says Manchester United have been in contact over Manchester City left back Rayan Aït-Nouri, who has not played in the Premier League this season.

Additional reports mention Arsenal opening talks with goalkeeper David Raya (Football Insider), AC Milan’s interest in Real Madrid striker Endrick and Sporting CP defender Gonçalo Inácio (Fabrizio Romano), Manchester United and Arsenal targeting Club Brugge striker Nicolò Tresoldi (Football Insider), and other links circulated by Ekrem Konur, Calciomercato, Record and Nicolò Schira.