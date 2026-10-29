Everton weigh January loan for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford

Everton are considering a January loan for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on a deal similar to the move that took Jack Grealish to Manchester City, according to Football Insider. The 28-year-old England international has returned to United’s squad after previous loans with Aston Villa and Barcelona and has yet to register a goal contribution this season, the report adds.

Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring AS Monaco striker Paris Brunner, TEAMtalk reports. The 20-year-old Germany under-21 international is also being followed by Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, and Monaco’s need to raise funds could open the door for an early January move with a loan-back arrangement, the outlet says.

Liverpool have contacted representatives of Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara and asked to be kept informed of his future, The Sun reports. A January switch has been ruled out for the 22-year-old Senegal international after a proposed €55 million move to Chelsea fell through over the summer, but both clubs are expected to explore a transfer next year, the report adds.

Italian and Premier League interest is reported for Lecce centre back Tiago Gabriel, with Everton and Crystal Palace among the clubs making inquiries, according to Tuttomercatoweb. AC Milan and Fiorentina are also tracking the Portugal-born defender, whose transfer value is put between €25 million and €30 million after he extended his contract until 2030.

Elsewhere, Sky Germany reports Bayer Leverkusen are intent on resisting interest from Paris Saint-Germain in winger Ibrahim Maza. PSG reportedly view the Algeria international as a potential midseason replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is out with a season-ending ACL injury. These items are among the latest transfer developments circulating in the global market.