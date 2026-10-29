Iraola’s Liverpool begins to take shape as Kop fuels Carabao Cup win

Giorgi Mamardashvili was mobbed by teammates after his penalty shootout saves helped Liverpool defeat Chelsea and reach the Carabao Cup quarterfinals, and the goalkeeper arrived for his post-match duties wearing a red-and-white scarf, according to the report.

The tie offered little consistent quality, with Morgan Rogers and Cody Gakpo both converting first-half penalties. Rogers scored after Ryan Gravenberch’s challenge on Moisés Caicedo, and Gakpo levelled when Wesley Fofana was penalised for handling inside the box, the account says. The match was settled in a shootout.

The second half produced more action, with Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders denying Ronald Araujo and substitute Bradley Barcola, and Mamardashvili diverting Marco Palestra’s powerful effort past the post, according to the report. With several first-team players absent for both sides, supporters made a point of applauding smaller defensive and recovery plays throughout the night.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola said in his post-match news conference that he could feel the togetherness and that the players were responding to the support from the stands. “It is very important. We need to feel what we are feeling now,” he said, adding that the victory was the third home game in a sequence finished with a good feeling and that the team aimed to make it four in a row, according to the report. Iraola had made seven changes from the side that beat Brighton, with Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Barcola on the bench.

The report noted the match came in the sixth of a nine-game stretch over 29 days, and that Chelsea were also without several first-team regulars, including Cole Palmer, who was suspended. Fans cheered moments such as Lewis Koumas’s 40-yard recovery, Araujo’s interception, Rio Ngumoha winning free kicks and Trey Nyoni leaving the field to a standing ovation.

During the shootout the Kop sang for each Liverpool player as they stepped up, and when Kostas Tsimikas missed his spot-kick teammates quickly rallied around him, the report adds. That growing synergy between crowd and squad was highlighted repeatedly throughout the evening.