Texans’ defense has regressed despite returning core, coaches cite execution

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans entered this season with high defensive expectations after a dominant 2023, having added safety Reed Blankenship in free agency and retained their key contributors from a unit that allowed the fewest yards (277.2) and the second-fewest points (17.4) per game last season, according to ESPN.

Through Week 8, the unit has underperformed, ranking 19th in points allowed (24.3) and surrendering 30 or more points in three of seven games — already the second-most such games in a season since coach DeMeco Ryans arrived in 2023, per ESPN.

Offensive growth has only sharpened the focus on the defense. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has emerged as a top passer, ranking fourth in passing yards (1,867), 10th in passer rating (100.7) and 13th in touchdown passes (11) through Week 8, according to ESPN. Yet Houston (2-5) has struggled defensively, and Ryans has pointed to execution rather than scheme or personnel as the primary issue. “We have plenty of players, we have plenty of scheme,” Ryans said. “We just have to execute.”

The secondary, despite featuring three Pro Bowlers, shows the sharpest regression. After ranking fifth in passing yards allowed last season (179 per game) with 19 interceptions, the Texans sit 27th this year in passing yards allowed (244 per game) with only three interceptions and the NFL’s highest explosive-play rate (19%), according to ESPN.

Opponents have attacked Houston on early downs. The Texans play zone on first and second downs 72% of the time, lining up mainly in Cover 3 (44.2%) and Cover 4 (21.6%), per ESPN Research. Teams targeting the seams have produced 706 yards on early downs (fifth-most) with a 110 passer rating and 995 total passing yards (third-most) when throwing that area, according to ESPN Research. Defensive end Will Anderson Jr., who leads the NFL with 7.5 sacks, said, “Teams know us.”

General manager Nick Caserio echoed the execution theme. “We have enough scheme,” Caserio said, questioning whether missed reroutes at the line are schematic or player execution issues. Ryans resumed playcalling after an 0-4 start; scoring allowed fell to 21 points per game over the next three games, though one of those victories came against the Tennessee Titans, who average the second-fewest points (15.4) per game. Houston held Tennessee to three points for its first win, a performance safety Calen Bullock called expected given the opponent.