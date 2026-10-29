Bears land Jeffery Simmons — history shows big pick trades carry risk

Chicago traded two first-round picks for Jeffery Simmons, a move the report describes as logical given the Bears’ on-paper strengths. The team already fields a strong offense and had an obvious need for pass-rush help; Simmons is portrayed as a disruptive interior defender who fills a long-standing schematic hole for coordinator Dennis Allen, according to the report.

The immediate effect is straightforward: the 2026 Bears are better with Simmons in the lineup, the report says. But it also cautions that similar blockbuster trades carry substantial long-term risk. Picks that look likely to land in the bottom half of the first round do not always do so, and committing large draft capital to one player can restrict roster building in subsequent seasons.

The modern history of trading first-round picks for veterans has produced a string of disappointing outcomes, according to the report. Examples cited include Carson Palmer lasting 25 games in Oakland after a first-round pick was spent, Darrelle Revis spending one season in Tampa Bay, Percy Harvin catching 23 passes for Seattle while contributing a Super Bowl kickoff return, Trent Richardson lasting two seasons in Indianapolis, and Sam Bradford starting 17 games for Minnesota. The report also notes Jimmy Graham suffered a patellar tendon tear and was less impactful in Seattle, and Brandin Cooks was moved after one season in New England before later being traded for lower-round compensation.

The report traces the trend back to the NFL’s 2011 shift to a slotted draft structure, which increased first-round pick value and led teams to hoard Day 1 selections. That era saw only a handful of deals involving first-round picks for veterans, and those moves were described as “almost all disasters” in the analysis.

On the Tennessee side, the report frames the trade as an admission that the Titans were not close to winning with Simmons on the roster and questions whether the return will transform the team or help them find another foundational player in the draft. The piece urges a balanced view: this deal could propel Chicago forward, but history suggests such gambles do not guarantee long-term success, according to the report.