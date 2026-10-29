Bowen: Players and a defense that changed his view

At the season’s midpoint and with the fantasy trade deadline approaching, Matt Bowen highlights several players — and one defensive unit — whose profiles have shifted since preseason expectations, offering a look at what to expect after seven weeks.

Bowen writes that Justin Jefferson no longer presents as a clear WR1. He notes coach Kevin O’Connell’s scheme is typically QB friendly, but says the Vikings have lacked pass-game identity with Kyler Murray under center. Jefferson opened Week 1 with a 31.2-point fantasy outing against Green Bay after Murray left with a concussion and Carson Wentz entered; Jefferson caught two touchdowns in that game. In the three full games with Murray, Jefferson has averaged 10.8 fantasy points per game, 5.3 targets per game and only two red-zone targets. Bowen adds that Jefferson has not recorded a game with double-digit targets this season and that Minnesota has attempted 164 passes, the second fewest in the league.

Bowen describes Blake Corum as more than a short-term option. After previously recommending Corum as a bench stash behind Kyren Williams, Bowen points to Corum’s recent workload — a team-high 17 carries in Week 7 — and production. Corum has averaged 15.8 fantasy points per game over his last three, recorded double-digit touches and at least one touchdown in each of those contests, caught six of seven targets and averaged 77.7 scrimmage yards per game. Bowen says Corum looks playable as a flex in 10- and 12-team leagues and has RB2 value in deeper formats while Williams remains the presumed lead back. Bowen also notes a favorable near-term slate (LAC, @WSH, @ARI) before the Rams’ Week 11 bye.

Bowen says the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense has emerged as a reliable fantasy option after offseason upgrades. He reports the Bengals are scoring 8.0 fantasy points per game (fifth most), allowing 20.3 points per game (eighth fewest), recording multiple sacks in every game and forcing at least one turnover in four contests. Bowen highlights the trade for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II and additions like Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe as key to the unit’s improvement.

After seven weeks, Bowen argues these trends merit rethinking earlier evaluations as teams settle into the season and roles evolve.