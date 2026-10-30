Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs: kickoff, TV info and team news for Soweto Derby

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs meet Saturday at FNB Stadium in a South African Premiership Soweto Derby that will be Fernando da Cruz’s first in charge of Chiefs. Da Cruz replaced Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze ahead of the season and remains unbeaten in the league, though Chiefs have drawn five of their eight Premiership matches and sit eight points behind Pirates. Pirates have drawn only once and are one point behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with a game in hand.

The last meeting between the clubs six months ago was fractious, with Ben Youssef complaining about Pirates staff after a pre-match altercation and Abdeslam Ouaddou criticising the physical nature of Chiefs’ approach — a view he said he shared with Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso. Ouaddou has been outspoken this week about his players’ recent performances after a 3-0 Carling Knockout last-16 win over Milford FC, telling SuperSport he was unhappy with control and decision-making in the final third despite the scoreline.

Team news for Pirates includes the early withdrawal of Gamphani Lungu in the 38th minute against Milford, a move described as possibly precautionary or tactical. Mohau Nkota, Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha have seen increased minutes as they work back from injury; Kamogelo Sebelebele has yet to return. Chiefs welcomed goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and centre-back Rushwin Dortley back to the starting XI in the Carling Knockout win over TS Galaxy, while Bradley Cross sat out. The club made several changes following elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup by Red Arrows, with coaches offering mixed explanations on whether alterations were tactical or to manage fitness.

Match details: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 3:30 p.m. CAT (1:30 p.m. GMT) at FNB Stadium. The fixture will be shown on SuperSport PSL (DStv channel 202), and ESPN will provide coverage and live match updates on its digital platforms, according to ESPN. FNB Stadium, which hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup final, has a capacity of 94,736 and is frequently used for high-profile derbies.

Expected lineups provided ahead of the game list Orlando Pirates with Sipho Chaine in goal and Boitumelo Radiopane leading the attack, while Kaizer Chiefs are projected to start Brandon Petersen in goal with Wandile Duba up front. Since losing the MTN8 final to Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates have won four consecutive matches across competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding none.