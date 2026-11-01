Soccer stars mark Halloween with ghoulish costumes amid quieter club parties

Halloween celebrations took place across the football world this weekend, with clubs and players enjoying the chance to dress up, according to reports.

The season’s festivities featured players in gruesome, ghoulish finery as they marked the spooky season, according to reports.

Full-blown club parties appeared to be in short supply this year, however, with fewer large-scale events than in the past, according to reports.

Several top players and members of their families still went all out with a selection of frightening costumes, despite many being pressed into action over the Halloween weekend, according to reports.

The result was a weekend that combined match duties with seasonal dressing-up across the game, according to reports.