Manchester United transfer targets as club endures nine-game winless run

Manchester United sit in a relegation battle after a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea extended the club’s winless run to nine matches, raising renewed discussion about recruitment as the team searches for reinforcements.

In goal, Senne Lammens remains established as the No. 1, while veteran backups Karl Darlow and Tom Heaton are noted as players who will need replacing and André Onana is on loan at Trabzonspor. The Daily Express reports United could target Manchester City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma if City were expelled from the league, while Marca says Athletic Club and Spain international Unai Simón would turn down a €150 million offer to stay at Athletic. DSports Radio reported that the agent of Paraguay international Orlando Gill said there were enquiries with Manchester United; Gill moved to Lille in August.

Defense has been a key area of concern after limited summer business, with Lisandro Martínez publicly criticizing the club hierarchy. Left back is identified as a primary area of interest. ESPN reported Newcastle’s Lewis Hall was a target before he signed a new long-term deal in September, iNews has linked AFC Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert, TEAMtalk has reported a possible January loan for Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde, and TEAMtalk also says Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell has attracted United scouting attention.

At centre back, TEAMtalk lists Fulham captain Calvin Bassey among names of interest. Football Insider reports United remain among the frontrunners for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and had a £45 million offer turned down in 2024. TEAMtalk highlighted FC Como’s Jacobo Ramón and Nottingham Forest defender Murillo — the latter linked with a £70 million move — while Fussball reports RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba could be available for around €65 million and Ekrem Konur names Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba as a key target.

Midfield reinforcements are also on the agenda after United spent more than £150 million this summer on Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba; the club may seek further upgrades and has been linked with potential replacements for captain Bruno Fernandes next summer. Nicolò Schira reports United are monitoring Como’s Nico Paz, Christian Falk says Bayern Munich’s Lennart Karl is tracked, Fabrizio Romano reports Barcelona’s Fermín López does not want to leave, and Matteo Moretto lists Atlético Madrid’s Pablo Barrios as an option.

Additional midfield names linked in various outlets include reports from TuttoJuve that Barcelona might let Frenkie de Jong leave in January after injury issues, TalkSPORT linking Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, Defensa Central naming Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga as past links with Madrid likely to sell only one, and AS noting 15-year-old Real Madrid attacker Alberto Ruiz impressed at the U15 World Cup.