Hot stove intel: Skubal, top free agents and early trade buzz

Free agency officially begins Monday at 5 p.m. ET, and ESPN reporters say they compiled notes from executives, agents and other baseball insiders during the 2026 postseason as the hot stove heats up. Early questions include where Tarik Skubal might land, whether the Rays would consider trading Drew Rasmussen after their World Series run and how the Yankees, Dodgers and Cubs will respond after playoff exits.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Skubal is viewed as the top player in this class and the expectation is that he will sign before a Dec. 1 lockout. Passan identified the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets as the most obvious suitors, with others expected to join the bidding. He said the market for Skubal will be well in excess of $300 million and potentially in the $400 million-plus range, and that the contract will set a new record for a starting pitcher.

ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez reported that, all things being equal, Skubal would prefer a return to the Dodgers after his 2½ months in Los Angeles. Gonzalez said Skubal enjoyed the club’s culture, formed a close relationship with teammate Blake Snell and seemed to fit in seamlessly, though the ultimate decision will come down to price and whether the Dodgers are willing to match offers from teams such as the Mets amid the threat of a salary cap.

ESPN’s Buster Olney called Skubal a market of one and suggested he could outpace the deal given to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, possibly in a six- or seven-year contract. Olney added that a group of veteran starters — including Michael King, Clay Holmes, Nick Martinez and Tyler Mahle — should draw short-term offers that teams can absorb before any new financial system. Olney also noted Seiya Suzuki as a position-player with notable leverage.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers highlighted that Rays acquisition Freddy Peralta likely improved his market with his performance in Tampa, and that Padres righty Michael King strengthened his standing with postseason work. Rogers noted neither Peralta nor King are subject to qualifying offers, which the reporter said should make them particularly attractive landing spots and likely to sign before a December lockout.