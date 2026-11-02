Rashid Shaheed remains special-teams spark but quiet as Seahawks receiver

RENTON, Wash. — Rashid Shaheed’s 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the divisional round helped ignite Seattle’s run to Super Bowl LX and was his third special-teams score since arriving in a midseason trade. The play came in a 41-6 rout of the San Francisco 49ers and was a highlight in a postseason stretch that culminated with the Seahawks’ second Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Seahawks re-signed Shaheed in March to a three-year, $51 million contract after acquiring him from the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 4, 2026. As a return man, Shaheed has matched expectations; as a wide receiver, he has yet to provide consistent production. He has 16 catches on 30 targets for 163 yards in seven games this season and has one rushing touchdown, his only score from scrimmage since the trade.

Shaheed, who has been ruled out with a knee injury for Monday’s game against the 5-2 Chicago Bears, totaled 352 scrimmage yards and no touchdowns on 29 touches over 12 games with Seattle last season, including the playoffs, when he served as the No. 3 receiver behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp. His per-game average with Seattle a year ago was 29.3 scrimmage yards, down from just under 52 scrimmage yards per game over three-plus seasons with the Saints.

Coach Mike Macdonald said, “I think there’s more there. It’s not for a lack of effort or a lack of trying,” and added the team is still working on ways to get Shaheed the ball in his preferred areas. Seattle’s offense has yet to find a consistent secondary receiving threat to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who continues to carry the passing game at a historic rate.

Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury has shown packages that use Shaheed in the backfield; his 28-yard rushing touchdown in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers came on a pitch play Fleury said was part of an offseason package. Fleury also noted those plays remain in the game plan and “won’t be abandoned” once injured running backs return. Shaheed’s only carry over the past three games resulted in a lost fumble on an end-around in the Week 6 overtime loss to Denver.