Harbaugh’s accountability-first approach has Giants atop NFC East

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants entered their Week 8 bye having already matched last season’s win total, reaching a 4-2-1 mark and sitting first in the NFC East. The change has come quickly and is being driven from the top under head coach John Harbaugh and his staff.

Accountability has become a cornerstone of Harbaugh’s program. Coaches routinely call out individuals for mistakes during meetings and practices rather than letting issues linger, a practice described as uncomfortable but necessary to prompt correction.

Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson illustrated that approach after a 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints, saying the film showed players not running to the whistle. “You confront it. Just like we do, we confront everything,” Wilson said, adding, “I look at guys that don’t run to the ball, and I call them traitors because they’re traitors to the defense.” He said the staff then has to either make personnel adjustments, put someone else on the field or get the player to change the behavior.

Harbaugh and his assistants have not hesitated to make lineup changes when necessary. Quarterback Jameis Winston, running back Cam Skattebo, center John Michael Schmitz Jr., defensive linemen Darius Alexander and CJ Okoye, cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Tyler Nubin have all been removed from the lineup at times this season. Harbaugh avoided the term “benched,” but personnel decisions have been driven by what the coach believes gives the team the best chance to win. That rationale was behind the switch from Winston to J.J. McCarthy ahead of the game against the Houston Texans; many players discovered the change when they began studying the game plan.

Harbaugh framed the frank feedback as part of a collaborative relationship between coaches and players. “We have a bunch of good guys,” he said. “Our guys understand that we have to confront everything that has to do with our football, and if we do that, that comes from a place of love…” The approach contrasts with the previous regime under Brian Daboll, when a post-blowout team meeting reportedly focused only on positive plays, underscoring differing philosophies on handling mistakes.