Arsenal wins at Anfield, but controversy remains over Isak shirt‑pull

Arsenal secured a 1-0 victory at Anfield, their first at Liverpool in 14 years, a result the article describes as a significant three points that underline the team’s defensive credentials.

The match produced a clear refereeing controversy. The piece says Liverpool should have been awarded a penalty after Jurriën Timber appeared to pull Alexander Isak’s shirt, an action the writer called unmistakable and one that, without the tug, would likely have allowed Isak to head the ball goalward.

According to the article, referee Andy Madley either did not see the incident or regarded it as normal physical play, and VAR official Stuart Attwell should have sent the referee to the monitor for review. The report argues the incident could have met the criteria for denial of an obvious goal‑scoring opportunity.

The article also cites Law 12, noting that when a player denies an obvious goal‑scoring opportunity by holding, pulling or pushing, the offender must be sent off, and that attempts to play the ball can be treated differently. It criticised the lack of VAR intervention in what it called a straightforward decision.

The report singled out another moment in the match, calling Alexis Mac Allister’s reaction to a challenge an example of unsporting behaviour. Mac Allister received a yellow card, though the article notes it was unclear whether that booking related to the simulation or earlier actions.

On the footballing side, the goal arose from a coordinated press and an intelligent run by Declan Rice, the article states, and Arsenal’s willingness to get physical and protect the lead was emphasized even as it noted the team created limited expected goals after taking the lead.