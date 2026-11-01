Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield in Premier League title clash

On the first day of November, Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield for a high-profile Premier League meeting, according to the match preview.

The defending champions have won seven of their opening eight league matches, and Mikel Arteta’s side will be looking to maintain that strong start, the preview notes.

Liverpool arrive under boss Andoni Iraola and are described as finding their rhythm; the Reds will aim to close a six-point gap to the league leaders, according to the same report.

There is added history at stake: Arsenal are seeking their first Premier League victory at Anfield since 2012, the preview states.

Coverage will include updates, goals, highlights and analysis as the two clubs meet in a match that could influence the early title race.