Week 8 early window highlights: Jackson returns, Vikings at Lions, Taylor plays

Sixteen teams were in action during the early window of Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season, and the day’s top moments, touchdowns and highlight plays are collected from those games, according to the Week 8 highlights.

Lamar Jackson returned from an ankle injury for the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) as they met Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (5-1). Jackson’s availability was a notable storyline entering the matchup, which drew attention across the early slate.

The unbeaten Minnesota Vikings (6-0) traveled to face the Detroit Lions (4-2) in what was billed as a key NFC North matchup. The meeting of a 6-0 club on the road against a division opponent provided one of the marquee matchups of the morning window.

Despite trade buzz surrounding the Indianapolis offense, running back Jonathan Taylor and receiver Josh Downs were active for the Indianapolis Colts (2-5) in their game at the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2). Both players’ participation was noted amid the broader roster conversations ahead of the matchup.

These selections represent the top plays from Sunday’s early slate. More highlights, including moments from the late afternoon games and Sunday Night Football, will be added as those contests conclude, according to the Week 8 highlights.