Jalen Brunson presents commemorative banner to Harry Styles at MSG

Jalen Brunson joined Harry Styles onstage Saturday at Madison Square Garden to present a commemorative banner marking Styles’ 30th show of the Together, Together residency, according to the report.

Brunson was met with uproarious “MVP” chants from the home crowd and wore a hat emblazoned with “TECHNO IS MY BOYFRIEND,” a cap Styles has been known to don himself, the report said. When the two greeted each other onstage, Styles joked, “Can you just make a note, we’re almost as tall as each other,” and Brunson replied, “And, yes, I will return your hat.”

It was not Brunson’s first appearance during the residency. The newly minted NBA champion had attended two previous shows and received a shoutout from Styles on Sept. 12, when the singer introduced him as “the King of New York” and said, “He’s just trying to have a quiet night out — not a chance. Not in this city. It’s like Mickey Mouse going to Disneyland,” the report added.

Brunson is scheduled to return to Madison Square Garden on Monday when the New York Knicks host the Brooklyn Nets, according to the report.