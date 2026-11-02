Jaylen Brown says 18th-century harp is his favorite purchase

PHILADELPHIA — 76ers forward Jaylen Brown said a golden harp in his Boston apartment is his most-cherished acquisition, telling Atlanta rapper Lil Baby in an interview last month. Brown also discussed the instrument and gave a tour of his Boston residence in an Architectural Digest feature published Monday.

Brown said the harp was made in the 18th century but is “reimagined,” and described it as one of the most expensive pieces in his apartment. Tunes from the instrument played in the background of the Architectural Digest segment as Brown spoke about the item.

He thanked harpist Li Shan Tan, identified in the story as the principal harp for the New Haven Symphony Orchestra, calling her “an amazing therapist.” Brown told Architectural Digest, “Most of the time I use my harp, it’s just me and my chef,” and recalled an image of himself at the end of his 20s with a broken harp in his unit and late-night social hours tied to the instrument. He said he sometimes tries to play the harp himself when Tan is not around.

Brown entered the NBA when the Boston Celtics selected him with the No. 3 pick in the 2016 draft. After 10 seasons and a championship in 2024, the Celtics traded him to Philadelphia this offseason for Paul George and four draft selections: two first-round picks (2028, 2031) and two second-round picks (2028, 2030).

Speaking about his time in Boston, Brown said he “grew up here age 19 to 29” and that the apartment felt most like home because he created it. Brown is scheduled to play his former team on Nov. 10 in Philadelphia.