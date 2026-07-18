Romero poised to leave Spurs amid interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid

Argentina defender Cristian Romero is set to leave Tottenham Hotspur amid interest from clubs including Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to reports.

TEAMtalk says Tottenham are preparing for life without their club captain and are aiming to raise £50 million for Romero, though they could accept as little as £40 million. Inter Milan have enquired about the 28-year-old, while Atlético Madrid have tracked him for years.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have held discussions regarding the centre back, TEAMtalk adds. Tottenham have already added centre-backs Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi this summer and are preparing fresh talks concerning Micky van de Ven.

In a separate story, Mundo Deportivo reports that Monaco and United States striker Folarin Balogun is a target for Juventus, with Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland also keeping tabs. The report indicates Balogun will leave the Ligue 1 club and names Juventus as best placed to secure the 25-year-old.

Mundo Deportivo notes Juventus already have Jonathan David and Loïs Openda, and have signed Jeff Ekhator, but remain interested in Balogun. Both Tottenham and Monaco figures appear to be among the early movers in the summer transfer window, with clubs across Europe monitoring their situations closely.