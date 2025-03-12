Texas vs Vanderbilt NCAAM Recap: Highlights

Game Recap

The Texas Longhorns and Vanderbilt Commodores clashed in an exciting non-conference matchup on March 12, 2025, with both teams looking to build momentum heading into their respective conference tournaments. In a hard-fought battle, Texas secured a 77-71 victory, led by Dillon Mitchell’s two-way dominance and Max Abmas’ sharpshooting.

The first half was a tight contest, with Vanderbilt’s perimeter shooting keeping them in the game. Ezra Manjon hit three early three-pointers, helping the Commodores establish a 28-22 lead with eight minutes left in the half. However, Texas responded with Abmas catching fire, hitting back-to-back threes to tie the game at 38-38 going into halftime.

In the second half, Texas’ defense stepped up, forcing Vanderbilt into multiple turnovers while Mitchell controlled the paint. The Longhorns built a 10-point lead midway through the second half, but Vanderbilt fought back, cutting the deficit to 72-69 with 1:15 remaining. Texas, however, closed out the game with strong free-throw shooting, sealing a six-point win.

Key Performances

Texas Longhorns:

Dillon Mitchell: 18 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks.

Vanderbilt Commodores:

Ezra Manjon: 19 points, 3 three-pointers.

Statistical Highlights

Field Goal Percentage: Texas: 47.8% Vanderbilt: 44.1%

Three-Point Shooting: Texas: 40.0% (10/25) Vanderbilt: 38.5% (9/24)

Turnovers: Texas: 8 Vanderbilt: 13



Takeaways

Dillon Mitchell's dominance in the paint gave Texas a defensive edge, securing crucial rebounds and protecting the rim.

Max Abmas remains a game-changer from beyond the arc, consistently delivering big shots when needed.

, consistently delivering big shots when needed. Vanderbilt’s perimeter shooting kept them in the game, but their turnover issues hurt them in crunch time.

