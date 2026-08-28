Titans retain confidence in Carnell Tate despite sparse preseason stats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Carnell Tate made an early impression in Tennessee’s OTAs, but the rookie’s production has been limited in recent weeks. Tate did not record a catch in two preseason games on five targets after playing 35 snaps with the starting offense, according to team reports.

Despite the quiet numbers, the coaching staff remains high on Tate. “I have a great amount of confidence in Tate and how he goes about his business, what he does on the practice field,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said Tuesday. “Look, I think everybody would love to have 15 catches. But he’s doing the right stuff. He’s in a good headspace. He’s where he’s supposed to be.”

Tate said he is keeping perspective on the early slate of games. “Not every day is going to be your best day and not every game is going to be your best game,” he said. “I’m just staying levelheaded, going out to compete each and every day. You just got to know how to play with emotion, not let emotion play with you. That’s the biggest thing. I just stay calm. Don’t get too high. Don’t get too low.”

Receivers coach Greg Lewis praised Tate’s transition from college, calling him one of the best rookies he has worked with and citing strong study habits and the ability to implement what he learns on the field. Lewis challenged the receivers to learn all pass-catching spots so they can be interchangeable; Tate already has experience moving across the formation, having shifted to the slot as a freshman at Ohio State when Emeka Egbuka was injured and playing multiple spots as a sophomore alongside Jeremiah Smith. He finished his final season with 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns.

Tate will rotate around the formation to create matchups with veterans Wan’Dale Robinson and Calvin Ridley, and said he is “leaning on” both players because of their familiarity with Daboll — Robinson from the New York Giants and Ridley from Alabama. One of Tate’s standout moments this summer came on a leaping catch during a team period before joint practice with the Seattle Seahawks, when he held on to a pass from Cam Ward despite contact with safety Kevin Winston Jr.; he missed the remainder of that day’s practice but returned two days later. Tennessee selected Tate with the No. 4 overall pick in April after a college career that included five touchdowns of 40 yards or more, and various draft analysts lauded his route-running, hands and body control while calling him an immediate-impact player.