TV and streaming details for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will welcome the Class of 2026 during the annual enshrinement ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. ESPN and NFL Network will present the event live from Canton, according to ESPN.

The enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at noon ET, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s broadcast will be hosted by Rich Eisen, with ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick and 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Warner joining the presentation, according to ESPN.

Fans can watch the ceremony on ESPN and NFL Network, and the event will also be available via the ESPN App and the NFL streaming hub, according to ESPN.

The Class of 2026 consists of Drew Brees, Roger Craig, Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly and Adam Vinatieri. For additional NFL coverage, ESPN directs viewers to its NFL hub page for news, analysis and schedules, according to ESPN.