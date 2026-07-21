Where the Packers’ offense stands entering the season

By most measures, the Green Bay Packers offense was middling last season. The unit ranked 15th in total offense, 15th in rushing, 17th in passing and 16th in points. Still, when the offense clicked it was difficult to beat: Green Bay had nine games of 27 or more points and went 8-0-1 in those contests. During a four-game winning streak from Weeks 11-14 the Packers scored nine touchdowns on 11 red-zone drives, though they finished the year 14th in red-zone touchdown rate (57.6%).

Coach Matt LaFleur retained offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich and offensive line coach Luke Butkus and brought back Luke Getsy as quarterbacks coach, a role he held from 2019-21. Noah Pauley joins as receivers coach. LaFleur said he will continue to call plays but plans to strip down the offense and approach it like “Year 1 all over again and really get into the detail of what we’re doing.”

At quarterback, Jordan Love returns after posting career highs in completion percentage (66.3) and fewest interceptions (six) while throwing a career-low 23 touchdown passes in 15 games. Love has focused his offseason work on footwork and mechanics, saying he is trying to “stay calm, staying relaxed, move through my reads” and keep his movements tight to improve accuracy. The Packers lost Malik Willis (signed to a three-year, $67.5 million deal by Miami), Clayton Tune (released after one ineffective start) and Desmond Ridder (never played after signing late). The team added veteran Tyrod Taylor and brought in undrafted rookies Kyron Drones and Kyle McCord. Taylor, 36, provides an experienced backup; he has won three of nine starts across the last four seasons. The team labeled the quarterback group: Worse.

The running-back room returns Josh Jacobs, Chris Brooks, MarShawn Lloyd and Pierre Strong Jr., while Emanuel Wilson departed. Green Bay added Damien Martinez and undrafted rookie Jaden Nixon. Jacobs battled a knee issue late last season, missed one game and went the first time in his seven NFL seasons without a 100-yard rushing game. He re-signed despite a marked pay increase to $11.5 million. The team noted a possible suspension related to an offseason arrest, but no formal charges have been filed. The Packers did not draft a running back or add a veteran this offseason; Brooks was re-signed and Strong spent last season on the practice squad, while Martinez was added to the practice squad late last year and Nixon joined as an undrafted rookie.