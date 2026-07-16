Abiodun: Nigeria ‘never get tired of winning’ as Super Falcons chase 11th WAFCON

WASHINGTON D.C. — Deborah Abiodun has already tasted success at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria and warned that past victories have only sharpened the Super Falcons’ appetite for more, according to ESPN. Nigeria head to Morocco to defend their continental crown, with an unprecedented 11th WAFCON title and qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup at stake.

Coach Justine Madugu named Abiodun in a squad that mixes established stars and emerging talent, ESPN reports. The roster is expected to lean on experienced players such as Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade and Chiamaka Nnadozie alongside a younger core led by Gift Monday and defender Tosin Demehin.

Nigeria open Group C against tournament debutants Malawi before meetings with Zambia and Egypt in what has been described as one of the competition’s tougher groups, according to ESPN. Malawi arrive with sisters Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current) and Tabitha Chawinga (OL Lyonnes) among their ranks, while Zambia boast players including Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride) and Racheal Kundananji (Bay FC).

Abiodun, 22, who made her senior debut for Nigeria at the previous FIFA Women’s World Cup, said there is little danger of complacency. “The last title was great, but that’s in the past now,” she told ESPN. “It would be great to win again because, as a player, you never get tired of winning.” She added that every game is important and that the Super Falcons aim foremost to make Nigerians proud, ESPN reports.

Madugu has emphasized that qualification for the next World Cup is the priority, with winning a record 11th title viewed as a bonus, according to ESPN. Abiodun arrives in Morocco after establishing herself with the Washington Spirit following a move from the University of Pittsburgh. Since joining last year she has become part of one of the NWSL’s strongest teams; Washington have won seven of their last eight league matches, a run Abiodun credited to the club’s culture and focus on growth, ESPN reports.