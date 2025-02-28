Alabama vs Tennessee NCAAM Prediction

The #2 Alabama Crimson Tide and #12 Tennessee Volunteers meet in a massive SEC showdown on February 28, 2025. Both teams are battling for conference supremacy and NCAA Tournament seeding, making this a must-watch game. Here’s a breakdown of the key matchups, betting insights, and final prediction.

Team Overview

#2 Alabama Crimson Tide (24-3, 12-1 SEC)

Alabama has been one of the most dominant teams in college basketball, ranking in the top five in scoring and three-point shooting. Their fast-paced offense, led by Mark Sears and Grant Nelson, has overwhelmed opponents all season.

#12 Tennessee Volunteers (21-6, 10-3 SEC)

Tennessee is one of the best defensive teams in the country, allowing the fewest points per game in the SEC. With Zakai Zeigler and Jonas Aidoo anchoring the defense, the Volunteers will look to slow down Alabama’s high-powered offense.

Key Matchups

1. Alabama’s Three-Point Shooting vs. Tennessee’s Perimeter Defense

📌 The Crimson Tide attempt the most threes in the SEC, while Tennessee ranks top five in defending the perimeter. If Alabama gets hot from deep, it could be a long night for the Vols.

2. Mark Sears vs. Zakai Zeigler (Battle of the Guards)

📌 Sears has been a dynamic scorer, averaging 18.5 PPG, while Zeigler is a tenacious on-ball defender. This matchup could decide the game’s tempo.

3. Battle in the Paint: Grant Nelson vs. Jonas Aidoo

📌 Nelson is a stretch big who can score inside and out, but Aidoo is an elite rim protector who will make things tough for Alabama in the paint.

Prediction & Betting Insights

Spread: Alabama -3.5

Alabama -3.5 Over/Under: 145.5 points

145.5 points Prediction: Alabama 76, Tennessee 70

✅ Alabama’s pace and shooting will challenge Tennessee’s defense.

✅ If the Vols can’t slow the game down, Alabama will pull away late.

✅ Mark Sears is expected to lead the scoring, while Grant Nelson could be a difference-maker inside.

Final Thoughts

Tennessee has the defensive talent to keep this close, but Alabama’s explosive offense and deep shooting ability make them the favorite. Expect a tight first half, with the Crimson Tide taking control late to secure another big SEC win.