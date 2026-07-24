Cowboys enter training camp after quieter, more focused offseason

FRISCO, Texas — At a predraft news conference at The Star, owner and general manager Jerry Jones paused when former President Bill Clinton walked into the room, calling him “our President Clinton” and stepping off the stage to greet the longtime friend.

The moment stood in contrast to recent years when contract debates dominated headlines. In 2023, All-Pro right guard Zack Martin missed part of training camp amid renegotiation efforts. In 2024, contract talks surrounded Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, with Lamb missing most of training camp before reaching an extension and Prescott agreeing to a record $60 million annual deal on the morning of the season opener. In 2025, All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers a week before the season began.

This spring, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said there would be “no negotiations on a long-term deal” with receiver George Pickens. Pickens, who will make $27.3 million on the franchise tag, attended the mandatory minicamp in June and indicated he would not hold out of training camp. The July 15 deadline for a long-term extension passed with little public attention.

As the team opens training camp Wednesday in Oxnard, California, the emphasis is on football — improving an offense, fixing a porous defense and returning to the playoffs. Prescott said the focus “is in the right place,” adding that players have “channeled for the same goal: To get better 1% each and every day” and that veterans and new additions have allowed the team to concentrate on winning.

Veterans pointed to a quieter environment. Entering his 11th season, Prescott is the longest-tenured Cowboy. Right tackle Terence Steele, entering his seventh season and tied for second in tenure with Lamb, said the approach has been “straight business” with no off-field distractions. All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith, with the team since 2022, said the internal focus has been different and that outside noise is being ignored.

The organization has not staged an offseason spectacle, and the club’s leaders and players say attention has shifted to on-field work as training camp begins.