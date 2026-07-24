Five newcomers poised to make immediate impact for the Bears

When the Chicago Bears open training camp July 29 at Halas Hall, a group of high-impact newcomers — rookies and veterans — will be in place to help replace key contributors from last season’s 11-6, NFC North title team, according to the team report.

Center Garrett Bradbury was acquired from New England for a 2027 fifth-round pick after general manager Ryan Poles and coach Ben Johnson independently identified the same top-five targets to replace Drew Dalman. Bradbury, who logged 98% of the Patriots’ snaps during their run to Super Bowl LX, took all first-team reps in the spring and has worked next to former North Carolina State teammate Joe Thuney. Johnson said Bradbury impressed immediately with his communication and leadership and called getting the line on the same page “a race,” noting continuity up front is critical as quarterback Caleb Williams operates more out of under center.

Linebacker Devin Bush brings speed and playmaking; he ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and was clocked at 20.23 mph on a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown in 2025. Bush comes off his best pro season in Cleveland, starting all 17 games and posting career highs with 124 tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defensed, along with seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Poles described him as “a perfect fit” in Dennis Allen’s defense, and linebackers coach Richard Smith emphasized the need for a middle linebacker who is vocal and directive.

Safety Coby Bryant, fresh off a Super Bowl with Seattle, was the Bears’ biggest signing of the offseason and is expected to bring physicality, championship experience and leadership to a secondary that lost both starting safeties in free agency. Johnson pointed to Bryant’s experience and on-field urgency as contagious; Bryant had a career year in Seattle with four interceptions and seven passes defended. The Bears plan for Bryant to anchor one half of the back end while rookie No. 25 pick Dillon Thieneman is slated to be a day-one starter, with Bryant also expected to help mentor the rookie as the team absorbs departures in the secondary.

Chicago’s early practices will test how quickly the newcomers mesh with veterans as the team aims to maintain continuity up front and balance in the defense, according to coaching staff comments this offseason.