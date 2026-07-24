Evaluators say 2027 NFL draft class could be loaded with premium talent

Scouts and personnel people around the NFL say the 2027 draft class has been anticipated for some time, with conversations about its potential starting long before this offseason. After two weaker drafts, league evaluators have been expecting an improved group and excitement has centered on names such as Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Jeremiah Smith and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore.

According to conversations with scouts and executives, the class appears to be particularly strong at several premium positions. Multiple evaluators described the group as “loaded” with potential, and quarterbacks drew especially high marks; the word “potential” came up repeatedly in assessments of the signal-callers. Texas’ Arch Manning and Oregon’s Dante Moore are viewed as likely top-five picks by many in the league.

Wide receivers also drew praise. Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith and Texas’ Cam Coleman were singled out as potential top-10 selections, with some evaluators saying Smith could be among the best college receivers seen in decades. On the defensive side, talent at defensive line and cornerback was called out as a strength of the class.

A Midwest area scout gave Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore “one of the highest summer grades that I’ve ever given to a corner,” saying he still needs work on consistency but has “the makings of a shutdown type of guy.” That assessment reflects broader optimism about potential cornerstone players on defense in the 2027 pool.

Teams have shown signs of preparing for a deep class by holding onto 2027 draft capital rather than trading it away. Evaluators noted hesitation around moving 2027 picks this offseason; by contrast, the Patriots traded a 2028 first-round pick to the Eagles in the A.J. Brown deal. An NFC assistant general manager summarized the early outlook as having “blue-chip types at the top, and depth at key positions” including receiver, defensive tackle and defensive back.

Forecasts for quarterbacks in Round 1 are modestly bullish. Since 2017 the average number of first-round passers has been 3.5, with four or more selected in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2024. One projection put four quarterbacks in Round 1 for 2027. Arch Manning’s 2025 season was described as a tale of two halves: a poor start against Ohio State followed by improved field vision and mechanics by mid-October, a turning point noted by an AFC national scout.