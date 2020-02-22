David Ortiz Calls Mike Fiers a ‘Snitch’, Lakers Roster Moves, Fury vs. Wilder II | GMS Podcast

Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz defended MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and called out Mike Fiers, the former Astros pitcher who exposed the 2017 Astros for illegally stealing signs in 2017. Plus, Mike Fiers says he’s now receiving death threats from Astros fans!

Markieff Morris plans to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers after he clears waivers! With Morris, the Lakers get the wing depth they so desperately need for the stretch run. We discuss the signing and the Lakers’ decision to waive Demarcus Cousins. Plus, the Lakers vs. Clippers game that was postponed following the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others has been rescheduled for April 9th.

In one of the most highly anticipated heavyweight fights in recent memory, Deontay Wilder is set to battle Tyson Fury on Saturday night in Las Vegas. We discuss who has the edge, who’s the better trash talker and who’s going to win the heavyweight bout!

Listen

Subscribe!

Join your Get More Sports Podcast host Doug McKain every week as he breaks down the hottest stories in sports. From analysis to hot takes, the GMS Podcast covers top trending stories with a fresh, unbiased perspective. Stay on the lookout for guests and fun segments every week!

Please subscribe, rate, and leave a review!