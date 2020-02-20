The Brooklyn Nets scored big time last July when they signed two of the NBA’s elite All-Stars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Irving was supposed to hold down the fort until his two-time champion running mate returns from a torn Achilles. However, it looks like his own injury-riddled season is coming to an end.

According to Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks, Irving will have surgery to repair the nagging shoulder injury that has caused him to miss extensive time this season.

Breaking: Kyrie Irving to miss the remainder of the season and undergo shoulder surgery, per Nets GM Sean Marks. pic.twitter.com/wH6mMVqc7d — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 20, 2020

Appearing in just 20 games for the Nets so far, Irving averaged 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on 48% shooting from the field. He validated the excitement in Brooklyn by dropping 50 in the season opener and 54 a few weeks ago against the Chicago Bulls.

Irving last played on February 1st against the Wizards but exited the game with a scary looking knee injury. However, it’s the shoulder issue that’s really plagued him all season and it seems like he was left with no choice but to finally get it surgically repaired.

The Nets (25-28) are currently 7th in the Eastern Conference battling for playoff position, but they will have to go the rest of the way without both of their prized free agent acquisitions. Hopefully all NBA fans will be treated to seeing how a fully healthy Nets squad can shake up the league next season.