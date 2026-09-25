ESPN analyst projects Seahawks as 2026 Super Bowl pick in five-year forecast

ESPN will televise the Super Bowl for the first time in February 2027 and plans to run monthly Super Bowl–centric stories leading up to that game, according to ESPN.

The network noted that Super Bowl winners are inherently improbable because the NFL uses a single-elimination playoff format and because injuries often remove contenders before games begin, according to ESPN. The analyst acknowledged the challenge of predicting a single exact outcome and said a rigorous, quarterback- and pedigree-driven approach would have produced the same few teams repeatedly, citing an example that such methods would have yielded the Chiefs, Rams and Seahawks in every future Super Bowl.

Two weeks into the 2026 season, the ESPN analyst said he still did not know who would win the Super Bowl in February but made a mid-September projection for the next five seasons, beginning with the Seattle Seahawks for 2026. The choice came despite the small sample size and after Sam Darnold suffered a hip injury in the first quarter of Week 1; the analyst noted Seattle’s 2-0 start under head coach Mike Macdonald.

According to ESPN, Seattle’s defense has not missed a beat despite offseason departures of safety Coby Bryant, cornerback Riq Woolen and edge rusher Boye Mafe, and the entire defensive coaching staff remained in place. The piece highlighted the work of new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury and the play of backup quarterback Drew Lock, saying Lock has been throwing over the middle with timing and accuracy. It also noted improvements in the running game even before Zach Charbonnet returns from injured reserve.

The analyst cautioned that a repeat title would not necessarily constitute a dynasty, saying dynasties are built over a decade of dominance rather than consecutive championships. ESPN added that, should Darnold win consecutive Super Bowls, he would become the ninth quarterback to do so and would likely seek a market-rate contract with one year left on his deal.